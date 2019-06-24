Early Prime Day Deal: $200 Off Asus ROG w/ GTX 1650

Amazon Prime Day is bound to bring plenty of laptop deals, but if you can't wait till then, Best Buy is beating Amazon to the punch.



Buy the Asus ROG G531GT Gaming Laptop for $799.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score the Asus ROG G531GT Gaming Laptop for $799.99 at Best Buy. Traditionally priced at $999.99, that’s $200 off and marks an all-time price low for this configuration. It’s also $150 cheaper than Amazon's price for the same machine.

It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.



The G531GT is styled similarly to the Asus ROG GU501 that we reviewed last month. (Both models are configured differently, however). The ROG G531GT is made of black aluminum, weighs 5 pounds, and is an inch thin. With its upgraded 9th gen Core i7 and GTX 1650 hardware, the ROG G531GT offers more power than its counterpart.

If you’re looking to level up your gaming performance, this is the laptop to get. Especially if you're on a budget.



Asus ROG G531GT Gaming Laptop Credit: Asus