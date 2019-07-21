Best Office Chairs 2019

Pro tip: never skimp out on chairs, especially office chairs. Most of us spend an inordinate amount of time in an office chair, and buying a quality product with a large upfront investment saves you from both wealth and health issues in the long run.

Whether the chair is for a gaming setup or professional office space, choosing the perfect throne can make a world of a difference for your overall well-being and productivity. From the shape of your spine to the pressure placed on your back, these chairs can vastly improve your quality of life. Here are the best office chairs to buy now.

Steelcase - Leap V2: Best Office Chair

Sliding seat adjusts with you to ensure constant comfort

Upholstery gets dirty quickly

Steelcase has made a name for itself with frequent innovations of its furniture over the past 105 years. As popular with office executives as it is with Redditors, the Steelcase Leap V2 improves upon the original design by increasing sizing and upholstery-customization options. The Leap's LiveBack and Natural Glide System technology aligns your spine and prevents limb strain. The comfortable knit-fabric material, advanced support technology and near universal size make the Leap our top office chair pick. Size: 49 x 28.75 x 28.75 inches | Weight Limit: 400 pounds Credit: Steelcase

Herman Miller - Aeron: Runner-Up

Durable construction provides same quality support for years

Expensive. Uncomfortable design for some. Fewer lounging options as the chair's focus is productivity.

Introduced in 1994, the Aeron was crafted with the modern office worker in mind. Made from a flexible elastic webbed polymer mesh, the Aeron cradles its users in any posture while allowing their body to breathe. While the $1,200 price seems a bit steep, it comes with peace of mind, thanks to the brand's 12-year warranty. Its posture-correcting technology, eight-pressure-point relief system and breathable mesh make the Aeron a great choice for productivity. Unfortunately, the front waterfall lip design has received complaints about cutting off circulation and being a bit uncomfortable for some people. Like any big purchase, try before you buy. Size: 38.5 x 25.8 x 25.8 inches | Weight Limit: 300 pounds Credit: Herman Miller

Amazon Basics High Back Executive: Best Budget Chair

Quality chair at an affordable price

Lack of ventilation, fewer customization options

An amazingly affordable option, this chair provides luxuries not seen on competitor department-store budget chairs in the same price range. Featuring tilt controls, a tension knob and height-adjustment handle, the High Back Executive makes it easy to find a comfortable fit. For the lowest priced item on this list, the Amazon Basics High Back Executive is easy to recommend for those looking to spend the least. Size: 45.08 x 29.13 by 25.59 inches | Weight Limit: 275 pounds Credit: Amazon

Ikea - Markus

Stylish, casters lock into place to assist exiting from chair

Low-back support for taller people, weak padding

The Ikea Markus is a luxury executive chair at a dirt-cheap price. For a mere $20 more than the standard MSRP, you can order the model with leather accents. Sporting a mesh back rest and an adjustable tilt and base, the Ikea Markus functions as a fantastic productivity chair. The model is built to withstand years of ups and downs, and comes with a 10 year warranty. Size: 55 x 24 x 23 inches | Weight Limit 250 pounds Credit: Ikea

Staples - Hyken

Affordable mesh office chair

High armrests and low headrest

Mesh construction, built-in lumbar support and plenty of adjustability settings for less than$200? It's possible, thanks to Staples. The Hyken is a beastly mesh chair that keeps you focused whether you're working on a spreadsheet or your Steam backlog. Size: 49.8 x 27.3 x 27.2 inches | Weight Limit: 275 pounds Credit: Staples

AK Racing

Stylish and loud, this chair packs personality and tons of features

Bucket seat isn't meant for long-term comfort

The AK Racing core series offers a number of defining features, such as the ability to recline a full 180 degrees, adjustable armrests and the most advanced gas lift in the market (Class 4). Don't let the chair purists get on your case about how "racing chairs" aren't meant to be comfortable, because the reviews speak for themselves. Plus, they look cool! Size: 52.8 x 20.9 x 19.7 inches | Weight Limit: 330 pounds Credit: AKRacing

Serta Executive

Finger controls make adjustments a breeze

Angled neck positioning uncomfortable for some users

Yes, the Serta mattress brand has forayed into the office chair market. Using AIR Lumbar support, this chair surrounds your lower back in plush comfort at all times. Ergonomically placed side panels control height and tilt tension without asking you to move too far. On top of a comfort-centric design, this chair is incredibly eco-conscious. Made from recycled materials and fewer harsh chemicals than other chairs on the list, we wouldn't feel bad about buying two! Size: 45 x 31 x 27.5 inches | Weight Limit: 250 pounds Credit: Serta

La-Z-Boy Aventine Big & Tall

Plenty of user room

Leather wears out with use

For those looking for a premium chair for the big and tall, check out the Aventine by La-Z-Boy. AIR Lumbar support for the lower back helps improve posture and comfort. ComfortCore Plus memory foam bolsters the areas you need cushioned the most. With support for up to 400 pounds, a spacious seat and premium components, the Aventine is a fine choice for bigger people. Backed by Costco's customer satisfaction policy, you can count on the La-Z-Boy to come with excellent customer support. Size: 49 x 31.75 x 27.5 inches | Weight Limit: 400 pounds Credit: La-Z-Boy

Credit: Serta