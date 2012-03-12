Best of SXSW 2012 So Far

The Interactive arm of South-by-Southwest in Austin, TX, is in full swing after a busy weekend. We've seen everything from augmented reality comic books to tablet games you can play against your cat. While we saw plenty of cool things, here are the biggest stories from this weekend at SXSW.

Highlight has quickly become the most talked about app at this year's SXSW. We sat down with its founder and CEO, Paul Davison, to learn about his vision for this location-based social network app.

ISIS Mobile Wallet: Video Hands-on

ISIS, or the yet-to-be-released mobile payment system, made its debut at SXSW and we caught it on video. It's a joint venture between Visa, MasterCard and American Express, and the three major wireless carriers in the country, AT&T, Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile.

Angry Birds in Space: Video Hands-on

Birds in Spaaaaaaaaaaaaace! The newest iteration of the irritated avian franchise made its debut at SXSW on a Samsung Galaxy Note. It ran well on the Note and the new gravity challenges the birds face certainly give the game a new twist.

Clik Shows Off CrowdTube, Tracks and Ethershock Apps

Clik, the company that enables apps to go from your phone to any TV with a browser, is back with new apps demonstrating their technology. Now you can share a YouTube video directly from your phone to your TV, DJ a party (which was happening a lot in Austin), and play a version of Space Invaders on the big screen with your friends.

Event Discovery App Ravn Keeps You in the Loop

Looking for something new to do, but don't know where to start? Ravn, an event-discovery app, hand curates a list of events in your city. The events are chosen by real people and can be saved to a "Wishlist" where you can see if your friends are also attending.

