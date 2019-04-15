Asus' Striking 13.9-inch ZenBook S13 Available Now for $1,399

Updated on April 15: Asus announced today the launch of the ZenBook S13 (UX392). The 13-inch ultrabook costs $1,399 and comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. The ZenBook S13 is available at Amazon, Walmart, and Newegg.

We got some hands-on time with Asus' latest premium ultrabooks: The ZenBook S13 and ZenBook 14. These laptops impressed us not only with their extremely compact designs but also because few compromises were made to achieve such a small form factor.

The ZenBook S13 UX392 and ZenBook 14 UX432 are available today starting at $1,399 and $799, respectively.

Asus ZenBook S13 UX392 Asus ZenBook 14 UX431 Starting Price $1,399 $799 Display 13.9-inch, 1080p 14-inch, 1080p CPU Intel Core i7-8565U Up to Intel Core i7-8565U RAM 8GB, 16GB 8GB, 16GB Storage 512GB 256GB, 512GB Ports 2 USB-C, USB 3.1, microSD card, headphone USB-C, USB 3.1, USB 2.0, HDMI, SD card, headphone Size 12.4 x 7.67 x 0.5 inches 12.7 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches Weight 2.4 pounds 3.2 pounds

Asus ZenBook S13 UX392

Although smaller than the ZenBook 14, the ZenBook S13 is the more premium device. That becomes evident when you compare them side-by-side. The 13.9-inch ZenBook S13 has an unbelievable 97 percent screen-to-body ratio, which is achieved by what Asus claims are the world's slimmest display bezels, at 2.5mm.

While I'm a big fan of narrow bezels, they typically lead to compromises, namely to the location of a laptop's webcam. That isn't the case with the ZenBook S13, thanks to the notch at the top of its screen. The word "notch" might not evoke the best image in your head, but the lip on the ZenBook S3 is actually a perk in this case because it makes it easier to open the lid.

The ZenBook S13 doesn't compromise on performance. Not only does it come with the latest 8th-Gen Intel Core U-series CPU (up to a Core i7), but there is also the option to upgrade to an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU, making the ZenBook S13 the thinnest laptop with discrete graphics. Memory maxes out at 16GB and storage can be upgraded to 1TB.

The ZenBook 13's aluminum chassis has a beautiful silver/blue color variant that makes those signature concentric circles on the lid shimmer under the right lighting. At 0.5 inches thin and 2.4 pounds, the ZenBook S13 is one of the most compact laptops on I've seen.

The 1.4mm of key travel on the ZenBook S13's keyboard provided a pleasant amount of feedback during my brief time with the device, and a convenient Windows Hello fingerprint sensor is built into the touchpad.

Asus rates the ZenBook S13's battery life at 15 hours, but we'll get a better idea of real-world endurance when we put a review unit through its paces.

ZenBook 14 UX431

The ZenBook 14 may not be as striking as its smaller, more premium sibling, but it's an elegant-looking machine, nonetheless. At 86 percent, the screen-to-body ratio isn't quite as impressive as the S13's or the ZenBook 14 we reviewed late last year, but the new ZenBook 14 still looks like a modern premium laptop by today's standards.

At 3.1 pounds, the ZenBook 14 is a bit beefier than the 13.9-inch model, and battery life, rated at 11 hours, isn't quite as long.

That said, there are more similarities between the ZenBook 14 and S13 than meets the eye. The 14-inch model has a 1080p display, the same Utopia Blue finish as the S13 and an identical keyboard that is angled by the laptop's Ergolyft hinge. Even though the ZenBook is positioned as a lower-end model, it can be configured with the same specs, including an Intel Core i7 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU.

There are even a few advantages the ZenBook 14 has over the ZenBook S13. The ZenBook 14 has two additional top-firing speakers, which should provide significantly better audio quality. The ZenBook 14 also includes an HDMI input and SD card slot along with a USB Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port and a USB Type-A 3.1 port. But perhaps the biggest perk is that the ZenBook 14 can be configured with an optional touchpad that features a built-in illuminated numpad.

This model seems like a great option for students who want a premium laptop without breaking the bank, but we'll let you know if it fits the bill in our full review.