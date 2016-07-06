Will You Flip for Asus' New ZenBook Convertible?

Asus' ZenBook laptops are known for sleek, beautiful designs. The company's latest model shows these PCs can be as nimble as well. That's because the ZenBook Flip UX360CA (available now from Asus and select retailers, starting at $699) swivels on a 360-degree hinge to move between notebook, tablet, stand and tent modes.

The 13.3-inch ZenBook Flip UX360CA's hinge features what Asus calls a "precision-engineered multi-gear metal mechanism" that enables "silky-smooth and stepless action." And while we don't find it difficult to move the displays on most 2-in-1s, Asus also promises that this easy-to-move hinge will hold "the display securely at any angle," removing the wobbling we find on some convertibles.

The Zenbook Flip UX360CA offers an Intel Core M 6Y30 CPU and 8GB of RAM; it will cost $699 (256GB SSD) and $799 (512GB SSD). The ZenBook Flip isn't light on connectivity either, as it will pack a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an SD card reader and a micro HDMI port.

The Flip UX360CA carries all of the hallmarks of the ZenBook line, from the unique concentric circle pattern on its lid to its all-aluminum design and thin and light (0.5-inch thick, 2.86-pound) mineral grey chassis.

According to Asus, the Flip UX360CA should last up to 10 hours on a single charge, which would beat the 8-hour, 3-minute average for ultraportable notebooks. We look forward to testing this claim with the Laptop Mag Battery Test.

The Flip UX360CA will also offer a 13.3-inch, 1080p IPS touchscreen display that Asus is already boasting about. The display should produce the full sRGB color gamut, while the company's Splendid Technology will automatically adjust the image for more accurate and lifelike colors and avoid extremely warm or cold picture temperature.

We're looking forward to reviewing the ZenBook Flip UX360CAs, so stay tuned to see how brilliant its display actually looks, how smooth its hinge swings and how much performance you can expect from its Core M processor.

