Asus Q534 Is a Gorgeous 4K 2-in-1, Headed to Best Buy

If you want the best possible display on your 2-in-1, you'll want to keep your eyes out for Asus' Q534. The laptop, which will be exclusive to Best Buy, boasts a 15.6-inch 4K display and will cost $1,299. You can pre-order it now, and it will go on sale June 21.

Best Buy's website and a press release show the Q534 available with just one configuration that includes a 15.6-inch 3840 x 2160 touch display, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 950M graphics card with 2GB of VRAM, a 512GB SSD and a 2TB, 5400-RPM HDD, plus a camera that supports Windows Hello facial recognition. That's all in a machine just 0.86 inches thick and approximately 5 pounds.

Asus is touting Bang & Olufsen's ICEpower audio, and suggests that the 2TB HDD will serve as a repository for users' sizable gaming and media collections. We haven't found the 950M to play the latest intensive games, but we'll how capable this GPU is when we get our hands on the system.

The biggest question we have about the Q534 is how long its 52Wh, 4-cell battery will last on a charge. The HP EliteBook Folio G1 with 4K touch display lasted just 4 hours and 35 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test.

We look forward to getting the Q534 into our labs. Stay tuned for a full review.