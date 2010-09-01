Apple Announces iPod Touch with FaceTime, iPod nano with Multitouch, new Shuffle

The new iPod touch is here, and it has everything you love about the iPhone 4, minus the contract. It sports Apple's Retina display (the same on the iPhone 4). It comes with the A4 chip, 3-axis Gyro, iOS 4.1 with Game Center, and both a front camera--for FaceTime calls--and HD video recording. It starts at $229 for 8GB, and it goes up to $299 for 32GB, and $399 for 64GB.

The new iPod nano has gone on a serious diet. It uses multi-touch user interface, and it's 46 percent smaller and 42 percent lighter. You get Nike + functionality, a clip (just like the shuffle). The screen seems a bit too small at first, but the touch controls are integrated well, and you get physical volume buttons. Apple also includes an FM radio. You can even rotate the display if you decide to wear it upside down.

Expect to pay $149 for 8GB version and $179 for 16GB version. We wish there was a $99 version, but otherwise looks sweet.

Apple also announced a new shuffle with buttons, which comes in five colors. It goes for just $49. Pretty sweet deal.