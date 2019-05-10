Act Fast: Up to 50 Percent Off Samsung Storage

Although many of today's laptops pack ultra-fast SSDs, music, games, and 4K videos can easily max out their capacity. Luckily, Amazon is having a secret Samsung SSD sale that takes up to $82 off select drives.

For instance, Amazon has the Samsung T5 Portable 1TB SSD on sale for $167.99. Traditionally, priced at $250, this deal slashes $82 off its regular price. It's the best and lowest price we've seen for this portable SSD. (It's also $10 cheaper than Walmart's current price for the same SSD).

The T5 SSD fits into any bag along with other laptop essentials. What's more, it's Mac, Windows, and Android compatible, so it's ideal for photo and video editors who require extra storage for their laptop PC, MacBook, phone or tablet.

If you're looking to upgrade your laptop's internal storage, Amazon also has the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD for $79.99 ($30 off). Not sure how to install an SSD into your laptop? Check out our guide here.

Other noteworthy storage devices on sale at Amazon include:

There's no telling how long these deals will last, so be sure to take advantage of this discounts while you can.