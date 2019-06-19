Better Than Prime Day: $360 Off Alienware, XPS and More

We're expecting to see a lot of great laptop deals during Amazon Prime Day, but one brand Amazon isn't know for discounting is Dell. So Dell is taking matters into its own hands and offering a sitewide discount on its family of laptops.
Just use coupon code "SAVE15" during checkout to take instant 15% off eligible machines. (The coupon only works on machines marked "save an extra 15%"). After coupon, you can snag the following deals:
- Budget Chrome OS machine: Dell Inspiron 11 Chromebook for $161.49 via "SAVE15" ($58 off)
- Entry level gaming laptop: Dell G3 15 w/ GTX 1050 for $679.99 via "SAVE15" ($219 off)
- 2019 Editor's Choice gaming rig: Alienware Area 51m w/ RTX 2060 for $1,707.64 via "SAVE15" ($342 off)
- 2019 Editor's Choice laptop: Dell XPS 13 (9380) for $1,317.49 via "SAVE15" ($361 off)
- shop the entire Dell sales event
Traditionally priced at $2,049.99, the Editor's Choice Alienware Area 51m is $342 off and currently at its lowest price ever for this configuration. It features a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS display, 3.6GHz Core i9-9700 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB + 8GB SSHD hybrid drive, and a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated memory.
In our Alienware Area 51m review, we tested the i9-9900K RTX 2080 config and loved its design, excellent graphics, and overall performance. Although it's one of the pricier gaming laptops on the market, we rated it a 4.5 out of 5 stars for its unmatched power.
Dell's coupon expires June 20 at 8am ET.
Alienware Area 51m Gaming Laptop