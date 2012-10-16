Adata Unveils 128GB SSD for Just $99

Do you have a need for computing speed, but find yourself grounded with a pokey mechanical hard drive ? If so, Adata's new entry-level SP600 SSD may just be the wallet-friendly flash storage you've been waiting for. At $99.99, the Adata SP600 sports one of the lowest non-sale price tags we've seen on a 128GB SSD.

Of course, hitting that low of a base price entails some sacrifice; the SP600's 360MB/s read and 130MB/s write times won't come close to challenging the top-notch Samsung 830 Series or OCZ Vertex 4 SSDs of the world, but it provides a big boost in boot and file access times when compared to traditional hard drives. The Adata SP600 packs a SATA 3.0 6Gbps interface with random read/write IOPS of 40k/30k.

Adding an SSD to a machine running the fast-booting Windows 8 results in almost blink-and-you'll-miss-it boot speeds. In fact, Microsoft had to design a "boot menu" interface into its operating system to help users access their BIOS menus, as Windows 8 on an SSD can boot so fast that users can't press the F2 (or whatever) button fast enough to access their BIOS options manually.

If you're looking for a smaller SSD to act as a boot drive, the Adata SP600 will also be available in 32GB and 64GB versions for $49.99 and $69.99, respectively. Adata didn't divulge definite release date information.