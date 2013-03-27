2014 Acura MDX Hits The Road with Updated AcuraLink System

Acura debuted the third generation of its MDX luxury SUV during the 2013 New York International Auto Show. In addition to an updated look and new engine, the MDX will also feature the next-generation AcuraLink connectivity system with AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic.

A cloud-based system, AcuraLink relays information on traffic and street conditions. The system also offers a variety of media selections and security features that can be accessed via an embedded cellular system. However some AcuraLink features can work with compatible smartphones. The AcuraLink system is free to Acura owners for up to three years.

During our demo, we were shown some of AcuraLink's more prominent features, including the dual-screen center console. The 8-inch top display is called the Color Information Display and displays relevant information such as time and weather. The bottom On Demand Multi-Use Display (ODMD) is a 7-inch touch screen that features haptic feedback. Acting as the car's central console, drivers can access a variety of functions including music and navigation using the ODMD. The addition of the dual displays enabled Acura's engineers to reduce the number of physical buttons from 41 to a manageable 9.

Other technological features include a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera and available Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Blind Spot Information (BSI) and Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS).

The 2014 Acura MDX hits the road sometime this summer, so drivers eager to take the AcuraLink system for a test drive won't have much longer to wait.