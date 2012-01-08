AcerCloud Seeks to Bridge Windows and Android

LAS VEGAS -- Acer is hoping to make its Ultrabooks stand out from the crowd with AcerCloud, which will let users access their media from Android or Windows devices. The service will be available on the Aspire S5 and Timeline Ultrabook Series, as well as the new Iconia tablet with 1080p resolution.

According to Acer, AcerCloud securely transfers digital media and data to a personal space. It has three key ingredients: Clear.fi Photos, Clear.fi Media, and AcerCloud Docs. AcerCloud works similarly to iCloud. During a demonstration photos taken with an Android Acer phone automatically showed up on a Windows desktop, using the PicStream feature. With Clear.fi Media you can stream songs from your PC to your phone even if it's asleep. AcerCloud Docs enables users to access Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files on an Android phone or tablet.

Acer says AcerCloud will become available starting in Q2 with availability in North America and Greater China. The worldwide launch will take place in Q4, at which point all of Acer's mobile products will ship with AcerCloud on board.