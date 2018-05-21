These Acer Laptops Are First with Alexa Inside

Move over Siri, Google and Cortana. Here comes Alexa. Amazon's take on the digital assistant is making the jump to PC, starting with Acer.

In fact, the laptop manufacturer will be the first to offer Alexa, as the assistant will be preinstalled on several of its 2-in-1 laptops including the Spin 3 and Spin 5 starting on May 23 and May 25, respectively.

Nowadays, it's all about the internet of things, and more specifically digital assistants like Amazon Alexa. To date, you can find Alexa in tablets like the Fire HD 8, soundbars (Polk Command Bar), headphones (OnVocal OV earphones) and of course, proprietary Amazon products like the Echo, Dot, Show and Spot. It was only a matter of time before the technology made the leap to laptops.

In addition to the Spin 3 and Spin 5 notebooks, Acer will also add Alexa to systems like the gamer-centric Nitro Spin 5 (update available starting in June). The company also plans to bring the technology to several laptops in its popular Swift, Aspire and Switch lines of notebooks as well as all-in-one PCs in coming weeks. If you already own one of the designated systems, you can expect an update via Acer's Care Center software sooner than later.

Consumers can summon Alexa using Intel's integrated digital sound processor, Intel Smart Sound Technology, which is specifically designed to handle voice and speech interactions. Some of Acer's laptops, such as the Spin 5, have four integrated microphones and far-field technology which will allow consumers to summon Alexa over fairly long distances, even in slightly loud spaces. Other Acer laptops will also utilize far-field tech, but will only have two mics to work with.

Similar to other digital assistants, Alexa will let consumers check the weather, update their schedules and play music among other commands. Alexa can also be used to control compatible smart home products, allowing you to adjust the temperature, turn on the lights or activate a smart security system from just about anywhere. If you don't own an Acer laptop, fret not -- the assistant is slated to come to a range of Windows 10 laptops throughout the year.

Want to learn what else Alexa can do? Be sure to check out our comprehensive guide to Alexa on our sister site, Tom's Guide.