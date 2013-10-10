Acer C720 Chromebook Offers Haswell Power for $249

Acer was one of several companies promising Haswell-powered Chromebooks at this year's IDF, and now it's official. The manufacturer's C720 Chromebook will bring an improved processor, thin design, and long battery life to budget shoppers for as low as $249 this holiday season.

The Acer C720 touts an Intel Celeron 2955U processor based on the Haswell micro-architecture, which Acer claims will allow for boot times under 7 seconds. The device packs a 11.6, 1366 x 768 ComfyView display with a layer of matte covering to prevent glare.

The notebook will ship with USB 2.0, 3.0, and HDMI ports, as well as an SD Card reader. At 2.76 pounds and 0.75 inches thick, the Chrome OS notebook is over 30 percent slimmer than the Acer C710 released earlier this year. We found the C710's battery life to be a bit short, though Acer claims that the C720 will last 8.5 hours on a charge.

Acer's latest Chromebook starts at $249 with 4GB of memory and a 16GB SSD, with pre-orders available now at Amazon and Best Buy.

We gave the Acer C710 Chromebook three out of five stars in our July review, praising its smooth performance at a low price. The C720 is looking like a powerful budget follow-up, though it has some competition this holiday season in HP's $279 Chromebook 11 and $299 Chromebook 14.