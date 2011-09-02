Acer Aspire S3 Ultrabook Announced, Available in September

Today, Acer officially announced the Aspire S3 at their IFA press conference in Berlin. We saw this ultrabook beauty last month when shots of it leaked under the moniker of the Acer Aspire 3951. It'll be available in the U.S. as soon as the end of this month. It sports a 13-inch screen and weighs just 2.86 pounds. There will be a range of processor options featuring ultra-low voltage versions of the Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 processors and choice of Windows 7 Home Premium or Professional.

The Aspire S3 also includes instant-on technology which allows it to wake from sleep and be ready for work in 1.5 seconds. Plus, it'll connect to the Internet in as fast as 2.5 seconds, giving users a more seamless and productive experience. Additionally, when the lid is closed, the laptop will go into a Deep Sleep mode, which drastically reduces battery drain. Acer says that this deep sleep mode will allow the battery to last for up to 50 days(!).

The Aspire S3 will be range in price from 799 to 1199, which currently equates to $1,138 and $1,708 in US dollars. Hopefully that prices will drop a little bit by the time it reaches our shores.

via UltrabookNews