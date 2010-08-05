Acer Aspire One AOD255 Netbook Dual Boots Android and Windows XP

You can get a phone with Android. You can get a tablet with Android. But why stop there? Today at the Taipei Computer Applications show, Acer showed off its new Aspire One AOD255 netbook, which duals boots Android and Windows XP. The notebook comes with pretty standard hardware you'd expect of a 10-inch netbook these days: 1GB of DDR2 RAM, a 160GB hard drive, and a 1.66-GHz Atom N450 CPU.

The netbook will carry a list price of NT $11,900 or approximately $375 U.S. For that price, you get only a 3-cell battery, but a 6-cell option will be available for another $95, a salesman told PC World. A program celled Acer Configuration Manager allows the user to control which OS will boot. We have no idea why Acer chose to use Windows XP over Windows 7 Starter.

This is not Acer's first attempt at marketing a dual-boot netbook with Android and Windows on it. Last year, we got a chance to go hands-on with the Acer Aspire One AOD250 with Android and enjoyed using it, but we're not even sure if it ever came to market as we never saw it for sale. There's no word yet on whether the AOD255 will make it to North America, but for now, you can enjoy Network World's interesting hands-on video:

via PC World and Network World