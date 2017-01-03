Acer Updates Aspire Gaming Line With Kaby Lake, Pascal GPUs

Acer’s Aspire line of gaming notebooks is ready for 2017, with refreshed specs ready for VR and eye tracking. The Nitro line is moving up to optional 4K displays and, depending on the model, eye tracking and increased security, while the VX 15 is going to give budget-conscious gamers a worthwhile option to consider.

Here are the mainstream gaming notebooks you can expect from Acer this year:

Acer Aspire V Nitro 15 Black Edition

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or 1050 Ti GPU, up to Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, optional 4K display. What's New: Besides the new GPU and CPU, the new Nitro comes with a fingerprint sensor in the corner of the touchpad for Windows Hello. Why You Should Care

Available: February 2017

Acer Aspire V Nitro 17 Black Edition

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or 1050 Ti GPU, up to Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, optional 4K display. What's New

Available: February 2017

Acer Aspire VX 15

15.6-inch 1080p display, up to Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, aluminum chassis. What's New: The Aspire VX 15 is Acer&rsquo | s budget option, offering a speedy Kaby Lake CPU and a Pascal GPU for far under $1,000. Why You Should Care: It might not have the pretty displays that the more expensive Nitro line offers, but the VX 15 looks like strong bang for your gaming buck.

Hands-On Impressions:The Aspire VX 15 felt sturdy in my hands, but it has a plastic shell rather than the aluminum chassis you find on the Nitro models. I could see the screen in direct sunlight and the keys seemed to have deep travel. I'm looking forward to seeing how the GTX 1050 GPU holds up. Available: January 2017

Acer Laptop Guide