Acer and Gateway Notebooks Showcase Cool Features, Snappy Updates

Turn the corner at Computex and you never know what you might find. We found the Acer/Gateway booth and unturned one new netbook and a troop of new mainstream multimedia notebooks, each offering the latest Core i5/ Core i7 CPUs in addition to their own special bells-and-whistles.

The Gateway LT23 netbook, for instance, has a cute pixel swirl that decorates the rest area around the keyboard and the new EC series sports a glow-in-the-dark trackpad.

Of course the celebratory crannies of these notebooks aren't all cosmetic. Acer's multimedia Aspire 5745PG comes with an HD LED-backlit multi-touch display, HDMI output, the latest suite of sound software from Dolby, and a Blu-ray disc drive. The 14-inch Gateway ID49C also packs an HD display, packs a hard drive configurable in excess of 640GB, and ships with Nvidia's Optimus technology for seamlessly switchable graphics.

No price points or availability dates for any of these machines just yet, but that means you can focus your excitement of their sheer existence. Do so by checking out the specs and a gallery of pictures below.

Gateway LT23

Intel Atom Processor N450

Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 3150

160 GB HDD

3-cell Li-ion battery

10.1 LEC LCD, 1024x600 resolution

Acer Aspire 5745PG

15.6 HD Widescreen Acer CineCrystal LED-Backlit TFT LCD with multi-touch functionality

Intel Core i7 Processor

Nvidia GeForce GT 330M/310M with switchable graphics

Acer TouchPortal multimedia software

HDMI

Dolby Home Theater v3

4x Blu-ray Disc/ DVD-Super Multi

Up to 640GB or larger HDD

Multi-in-one card reader

1.3MP Acer Crystal Eye webcam with microphone

802.11 b/g/n wireless

Bluetooth 3.0+HS

Available with Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit+

Gateway EC19C

11.6-inch Gateway Ultrabright widescreen display

Less than an inch thin

One-click social networking

Available colors: Velvet Blue, Cashmere Red, Silk Silver

8-hour battery life

Intel Core i5/i3 ultra low voltage processor

Full HD output over HDMI

Webcam, Microphone, Windows Messager

802.11b/g/n wireless

Bluetooth

Optional mobile broadband

Multi-gesture touchpad

Multi-in-one card reader

Gateway EC39C

13.3 HD Gateway Ultrabright widescreen display

Extreme .75-inch thin aluminum magnesium cover

Arctic Silver color

9-hour battery life

Glowing touchpad

One-touch social networking

Ultra-low voltage Intel Core i5 processor

NVIDIA GEForce 310M graphics with NVIDIA Optimus switchable technology

Dolby Home Theater v3

1.3 MP webcam, microphone

802.11 b/g/n wireless, Bluetooth 3.0+HS

Optional Mobile Broadband

Gateway ID49C

14-inch HD Gateway Ultrabright widescreen display

Super-slim inch-thin design

Arctic Silver color

Glowing touchpad

One-touch social networking

Up to 8-hour battery life

Intel Core i3/i5/i7 procescor

Nvidia GeForce GT 330M/310M with Nvidia Optimus switchable graphics

Dolby Home Theater v3

1.3 MP webcam, microphone

802.11 b/g/n wireless, Bluetooth 3.0+HS

Up to 640GB or larger HDD

Gateway NV49C

Intel Core i5-430M processor

NVIDIA GeForce GT 330M

4GB RAM

1GB VRAM

640GB HDD

14-inch 16:9 HD LED LCD

DVD Super-multi DL drive

1.3 MP webcam

4GB DDR2 Memory

HDMI port

Gateway NV59C

Intel Core i5-450M processor