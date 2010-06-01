Acer and Gateway Notebooks Showcase Cool Features, Snappy Updates

Turn the corner at Computex and you never know what you might find. We found the Acer/Gateway booth and unturned one new netbook and a troop of new mainstream multimedia notebooks, each offering the latest Core i5/ Core i7 CPUs in addition to their own special bells-and-whistles.
The Gateway LT23 netbook, for instance, has a cute pixel swirl that decorates the rest area around the keyboard and the new EC series sports a glow-in-the-dark trackpad.
Of course the celebratory crannies of these notebooks aren't all cosmetic. Acer's multimedia Aspire 5745PG comes with an HD LED-backlit multi-touch display, HDMI output, the latest suite of sound software from Dolby, and a Blu-ray disc drive. The 14-inch Gateway ID49C also packs an HD display, packs a hard drive configurable in excess of 640GB, and ships with Nvidia's Optimus technology for seamlessly switchable graphics.
No price points or availability dates for any of these machines just yet, but that means you can focus your excitement of their sheer existence. Do so by checking out the specs and a gallery of pictures below.
Gateway LT23
- Intel Atom Processor N450
- Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 3150
- 160 GB HDD
- 3-cell Li-ion battery
- 10.1 LEC LCD, 1024x600 resolution
Acer Aspire 5745PG
- 15.6 HD Widescreen Acer CineCrystal LED-Backlit TFT LCD with multi-touch functionality
- Intel Core i7 Processor
- Nvidia GeForce GT 330M/310M with switchable graphics
- Acer TouchPortal multimedia software
- HDMI
- Dolby Home Theater v3
- 4x Blu-ray Disc/ DVD-Super Multi
- Up to 640GB or larger HDD
- Multi-in-one card reader
- 1.3MP Acer Crystal Eye webcam with microphone
- 802.11 b/g/n wireless
- Bluetooth 3.0+HS
- Available with Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit+
Gateway EC19C
- 11.6-inch Gateway Ultrabright widescreen display
- Less than an inch thin
- One-click social networking
- Available colors: Velvet Blue, Cashmere Red, Silk Silver
- 8-hour battery life
- Intel Core i5/i3 ultra low voltage processor
- Full HD output over HDMI
- Webcam, Microphone, Windows Messager
- 802.11b/g/n wireless
- Bluetooth
- Optional mobile broadband
- Multi-gesture touchpad
- Multi-in-one card reader
Gateway EC39C
- 13.3 HD Gateway Ultrabright widescreen display
- Extreme .75-inch thin aluminum magnesium cover
- Arctic Silver color
- 9-hour battery life
- Glowing touchpad
- One-touch social networking
- Ultra-low voltage Intel Core i5 processor
- NVIDIA GEForce 310M graphics with NVIDIA Optimus switchable technology
- Dolby Home Theater v3
- 1.3 MP webcam, microphone
- 802.11 b/g/n wireless, Bluetooth 3.0+HS
- Optional Mobile Broadband
Gateway ID49C
- 14-inch HD Gateway Ultrabright widescreen display
- Super-slim inch-thin design
- Arctic Silver color
- Glowing touchpad
- One-touch social networking
- Up to 8-hour battery life
- Intel Core i3/i5/i7 procescor
- Nvidia GeForce GT 330M/310M with Nvidia Optimus switchable graphics
- Dolby Home Theater v3
- 1.3 MP webcam, microphone
- 802.11 b/g/n wireless, Bluetooth 3.0+HS
- Up to 640GB or larger HDD
Gateway NV49C
- Intel Core i5-430M processor
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 330M
- 4GB RAM
- 1GB VRAM
- 640GB HDD
- 14-inch 16:9 HD LED LCD
- DVD Super-multi DL drive
- 1.3 MP webcam
- 4GB DDR2 Memory
- HDMI port
Gateway NV59C
Intel Core i5-450M processor
- NVIDIA GEForce GT320M
- 4GB RAM
- 1GB VRAM
- 640GB HDD
- 14-inch 16:9 HD LED LCD
- DVD Super-multi DL drive
- 1.3 MP webcam
- 4GB DDR2 Memory
- HDMI port