$109 Upgrade Kit Lets You Convert Your Droid RAZR to a RAZR Maxx

If you were one of those poor, and presumably frustrated, souls who bought a Motorola Droid RAZR only to have the Droid RAZR Maxx hit store shelves as few weeks later, you're in luck. The folks over at Android Central came upon a conversion kit, available through Cellphone Repair Shop, that gives the components needed to remove their RAZR's battery and replace it with a RAZR Maxx battery.

The kit, which will run you $109, includes everything you need to make the battery swap, including the RAZR Maxx's 3300 mAh battery, adhesive tape, a back panel with Sim Card and SDcard door covers and a back battery housing cover frame. The conversion isn't for the faint of heart, though. The RAZR has an internal battery, meaning that opening the housing will more than likely void your phone' warranty, so less tech savvy users may want to steer clear.

For those of you willing to take the risk, know that, if performed properly, the rewards will be well worth it. During our LAPTOP Battery test, the Droid RAZR was able to squeeze out a measly 4 hours and 48 minutes of battery life while surfing the web over 4G with the display's brightness set to 40 pecent. That's nearly an hour less than the category average of 5 hours and 46 minutes.

The RAZR Maxx on the other hand, absolutely crushed our battery test. It's 3,300 mAh battery lasted an incredible 8 hours and 25 minutes during the LAPTOP Battery test, a record for a 4G smartphone. To give you some perspective on that, the next longest lasting 4G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S II (T-Mobile) lasted 7 hours and 38 minutes. That's nearly 50 minutes less battery life than the RAZR Maxx!

