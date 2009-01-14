Projector Guide - Find reviews and tests of the latest portable projectors.
Find the right projector for your needs with help from LAPTOP Magazine.
Find the right projector for your needs with help from LAPTOP Magazine.
With a built-in battery, the AAXA P300 Pico Projector lets you present on the go without an outlet -- or even a notebook.
The Brookstone HDMI Pocket Projector makes it easy to present or watch movies from your tablet or smartphone, but for $299, are you getting good battery life and image?
The Aaxa P4-X Pico Projector is ultraportable, easy to use and lasts about 90 minutes on a charge but how strong is the handheld device's picture quality?
We review the Acer C120, a lightweight DLP projector that's well suited for mobile professionals looking for something super-portable.
Read our review of the ViewSonic PLED-W200 Projector. This small, portable and bright projector is a very handy tool for business users on the go.
Read our review of the ASUS P1 Portable LED Projector. It delivers a bright and sharp image in a compact design.
This clever multi-purpose gizmo combines a digital camera and camcorder with a pico projector.
This mini projector offers better performance than the pico competition at an affordable price.
Samsung's pico projector delivers outstanding images and longer battery life than the competition for an aggressive price.
This pico projector is small, sleek, and bright, but a high price and short battery life knock it down a peg.
While this pico projector delivers a bright image and strong endurance, competing devices offer more value.
Casio's stellar widescreen projector displays some of the best--and biggest--images we've seen.
This widescreen projector delivers excellent performance in a travel-friendly package.
This 2.4-pound widescreen projector is tailor-made for highly mobile presenters.
Toshiba's ultralight LED projector produces sharp images even without a laptop.
This portable projector combines good power and XGA resolution with a very attractive price.
This tiny projector shines with high brightness and contrast, but it has a few flaws.
Current page: 1