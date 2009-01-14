Trending

Projector Guide - Find reviews and tests of the latest portable projectors.

By LaptopMag.com

Find the right projector for your needs with help from LAPTOP Magazine.

AAXA P300 Pico Projector Review

By Michael A. Prospero

With a built-in battery, the AAXA P300 Pico Projector lets you present on the go without an outlet -- or even a notebook.

Brookstone HDMI Pocket Projector Review

By Michael A. Prospero

The Brookstone HDMI Pocket Projector makes it easy to present or watch movies from your tablet or smartphone, but for $299, are you getting good battery life and image?

Aaxa P4-X Pico Projector Review

By Michael A. Prospero

The Aaxa P4-X Pico Projector is ultraportable, easy to use and lasts about 90 minutes on a charge but how strong is the handheld device's picture quality?

Acer C120 LED DLP Projector Review

By Michael A. Prospero

We review the Acer C120, a lightweight DLP projector that's well suited for mobile professionals looking for something super-portable.

ViewSonic PLED-W200 Projector Review

By Michael A. Prospero

Read our review of the ViewSonic PLED-W200 Projector. This small, portable and bright projector is a very handy tool for business users on the go.

ASUS P1 Portable LED Projector Review

By Michael A. Prospero

Read our review of the ASUS P1 Portable LED Projector. It delivers a bright and sharp image in a compact design.

ViewSonic DVP5 Pocket Camcorder Projector Review

By Michael A. Prospero

This clever multi-purpose gizmo combines a digital camera and camcorder with a pico projector.

BenQ Joybee GP1 Mini Projector Review

By Michael A. Prospero

This mini projector offers better performance than the pico competition at an affordable price.

Samsung SP-H03 Review

By Michael A. Prospero

Samsung's pico projector delivers outstanding images and longer battery life than the competition for an aggressive price.

Optoma PK301 Review

By Michael A. Prospero

This pico projector is small, sleek, and bright, but a high price and short battery life knock it down a peg.

3M MPro150 Review

By Michael A. Prospero

While this pico projector delivers a bright image and strong endurance, competing devices offer more value.

Casio XJS43W Review

By Rich Malloy

Casio's stellar widescreen projector displays some of the best--and biggest--images we've seen.

Dell M409WX Review

By Rich Malloy

This widescreen projector delivers excellent performance in a travel-friendly package.

Optoma EW330 Review

By Rich Malloy

This 2.4-pound widescreen projector is tailor-made for highly mobile presenters.

Toshiba TDP-F10U Review

By Rich Malloy

Toshiba's ultralight LED projector produces sharp images even without a laptop.

Epson EX30 Review

By Rich Malloy

This budget projector beams out bright, rich colors and rock-steady images.

BenQ MP512 ST Review

By Rich Malloy

This projector combines huge, bright images with an alluring price tag.

NEC NP200 Review

By Rich Malloy

This portable projector combines good power and XGA resolution with a very attractive price.

Mitsubishi XD95U Review

By Rich Malloy

This tiny projector shines with high brightness and contrast, but it has a few flaws.