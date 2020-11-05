Windows 7 is more popular than it should be — it's time to upgrade to Windows 10

In a report released this week by data analyst firm NetMarketShare (via BleepingComputer), it was revealed that although Windows 10's market share has grown to 64.04% from 61.26% last month, the 11-year-old Windows 7 operating system still retains a market share of 20.41%.

That is a drop from the previous month where Windows 7 held a 22.77% share of the market, but it is still good enough for second place in overall operating system market share followed by Mac OS X 10.15 and Windows 8. This is a problem because Microsoft stopped supporting Windows 7, which means the OS will no longer receive crucial security updates.

In even more odd and shocking news, Windows XP still holds a 0.87% market share. Windows XP is literally old enough to vote, having been released on October 25, 2001 (making it 19 years old).

Fortunately, users can still upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free by simply using Microsoft Media Creation Tool.

By using the Media Creation Tool to do an in-place upgrade, your older license will be automatically converted to a Windows 10 digital license and linked to your Microsoft account.