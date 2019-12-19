This Alienware m17 for $600 off is an epic gaming laptop deal

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, then we might have just found the deal of the year.

Dell is selling the Alienware m17 for $1,078 with a limited-time coupon code (AFF575AW) that reduces the price by a whopping $575. That's on top of a $22 discount, which adds up to a total savings of $597!

The model on sale has a 17.3-inch, 1080p display along with a beastly Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics.

Alienware m17 gaming laptop: was $1,675 now $1,078

This surprisingly portable beast is one of the best gaming laptops around. In our Alienware m17 review, we praised the machine for its attractive, slim design, strong overall performance and great speaker quality.

The specific model Dell has on sale packs a Core i7-9750H CPU, which should handle any task you throw at it. That processor is paired with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, a mid-range component (similar in performance to the GTX 1070) capable of powering the latest games at Ultra graphics settings.

If you're a gamer who wants a premium, powerful machine at an affordable price, look no further than this Alienware m17 deal.