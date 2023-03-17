Surface Laptop Go 2 just crashed to incredibly low price of $499

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 is perfect for students and anyone else looking for a super-portable PC. For a limited time, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is on sale for just $499 (opens in new tab) at the Microsoft Store. It normally costs $599, so that's $100 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this model. If you're on a smaller budget, this is one of the best laptop deals under $500.

Microsoft also offers the Surface Laptop 4 for $699 (opens in new tab) ($300 off) if you don't mind spending a little more.

Save $100 on the sleek and portable Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. It features a vibrant 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touchscreen, improved HD camera and secure Windows Hello sign-in. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and supplies 128GB SSD. Boasting a premium design and great typing experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a cheaper MacBook Air alternative.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 improves upon its predecessor with an upgraded processor and HD camera. The laptop in this deal packs a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. For storing important files, it houses a 128GB solid state drive.

Although we didn't test this sequel, in our Surface Laptop Go review, we praise its stylish, premium design, great display and class-leading keyboard. In real-world tests, the Laptop Go's 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU loaded 20 Microsoft Edge browser tabs quickly. Even with two tabs playing 1080p YouTube videos while another pair streamed Twitch, there was no crash or lag.

Given the Surface Go 2's upgraded 11th Gen Intel i5 CPU, we expect its performance to be on par if not better. We gave the Surface Laptop Go an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5-stars — deducting points for its subpar battery life and lack of back-lit keys.

With a weight of 2.5 pounds and measuring 11 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is easy to tote around. It's on par with the Surface Laptop Go (2.5 pounds, 11 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches) and lighter than the M2 MacBook Air (2.7 pounds, 12 x 8.5 x 0.4 inches) Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

If you're looking for a compact laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a wise choice.