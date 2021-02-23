Refreshed Lenovo ThinkPad T Series offers Intel 11th Gen and Ryzen 5000-series CPUs

Lenovo has announced its refreshed ThinkPad T Series laptops today powered by the latest Intel and AMD processors and packed with an impressive array of customization options to fit a variety of users' needs.

The lineup has several features that will make them appealing to healthcare applications with available antimicrobial surface treatment, a fingerprint and RFID reader as well as Lenovo's Privacy Guard display to prevent snooping. Of course, any high-security profession will value many of these as well and support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and other new features making them a solid future-proofed option for many.

Lenovo ThinkPad T Series price and availability

The Intel 11th Gen powered ThinkPad T14s i, T14 i and T15 will be arriving first in March. Both the ThinkPad T14 i and T15 start at $1,379, while the ThinkPad T14s i starts at $1,499.

The AMD Ryzen 5000 series laptops won't be available until May with the ThinkPad T14 starting at $1,159 and the ThinkPad T14s at $1,279.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i, T14s i and T15 i

The trio of Intel-based options all offer Intel 11th Gen processors, up to the Intel Core i7 vPro. The ThinkPad T14s i uses faster LPDDR4x RAM topping out at 32GB, while the other models go up to 48GB of DDR4 RAM. All three support up to 2TB of storage.

Graphics options are similarly split with the T14s i only available with Intel Iris Xe. The ThinkPad T14 i and T15 i include Intel UHD graphics as the base option with upgrades to Intel Iris Xe or Nvidia GeForce MX450 with 2GB GDDR6 of VRAM available.

For connectivity, all three models include support for WiFi 6E, but if you need wireless connectivity on the go the ThinkPad T14 i and T15 i offer optional LTE modems while the T14s i has the option to step up to 5G.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Ports vary slightly between all three systems. The ThinkPad T14s i includes two USB Type-A 3.2, two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0 and a headphone/mic combo jack. The ThinkPad T14 i features two Thunderbolt 4, an SD card reader, HDMI 2.0, a headphone/mic combo jack, RJ45 Ethernet port and an optional SmartCard Reader. Finally, the ThinkPad T15 i includes two USB Type-A 3.1, two Thunderbolt 4, an SD card reader, HDMI 2.0, a headphone/mic combo jack, RJ45 Ethernet port and an optional SmartCard Reader.

The ThinkPad T14 i and T14s i both feature 14-inch displays with an FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution for the base models on each. Upgraded panels are available if you need a brighter display, a touchscreen, the aforementioned Privacy Guard or a 4K UHD resolution. The ThinkPad T15 i is a 15.6-inch panel that again starts at FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, but only has two upgrade options to either a touchscreen or a 4K IPS display.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo claims that battery life on the ThinkPad T14 i will be up to 10.7 hours, compared to 14.5 hours on the T14s i and 12 hours even on the T15 i.

As previously mentioned, the security features on these laptops are considerable with match on chip fingerprint readers available across all three along with the dTPM 2.0 chip and a webcam privacy shutter. The ThinkPad T14 i alone offers the RFID and FIPS fingerprint reader that will appeal to healthcare workers. The ThinkPad T14s i features the new human-detection sensors that functions much like Face ID on an iPhone ensuring that you can log in quickly and easily, but ensure no one else is glancing at your secure data.

All three laptops offer both a Storm Grey and a Black color option, while the T14 i and T15 add to this a Black with antimicrobial surface treatment.

Additional details regarding the AMD Ryzen 5000-series based ThinkPad T14 and ThinkPad T15 will be available closer to their May launch.