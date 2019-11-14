Project xCloud is coming to Windows 10 in 2020

Project xCloud is one of the most exciting services in cloud gaming. It lets you stream any of Xbox's awesome exclusives on the go to your mobile device, but now Microsoft just revealed during an Inside Xbox that xCloud is coming to Windows 10.

Now even the best laptops under $500 will be able to run games like Halo 5: Guardians and Gears 5 regardless of specs. Project xCloud will be launching on Windows 10 sometime in 2020.

Microsoft also announced that PlayStation's DualShock 4 controller will work seamlessly with Project xCloud, which is pretty awesome.

What is Project xCloud?

Project xCloud is Microsoft's cloud gaming service, similar to Google Stadia, except with more games.

You can play games like Sea of Thieves or Ori and the Blind Forest on phones, tablets and now even on the best laptops regardless of the hardware it has.

We went hands-on with Project xCloud back at E3 2019, and it showed some promise. Halo 5 felt the smoothest and we barely noticed any latency, but Gears of War 4 and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice showed some lag while moving the camera around.

Our experience with it was comparable with Google Stadia, but we won't be able to say which is better once we get our hands on both for more than a few hours at a time.

Project xCloud games

Here are the games you'll be able to play on Project xCloud once it comes to Windows 10.

Absolver

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

ARK: Survival Evolved

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Black Desert Online

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Crackdown 3

Conan Exiles

Darksiders 3

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Devil May Cry 5

F1 2019

For the King

Forza Horizon 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears 5

Halo 5: Guardians (already available on xCloud)

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hitman

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Just Cause 4

Killer Instinct

Madden NFL 20

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Overcooked!

Puyo Puyo Champions

Rad

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Sea of Thieves (already available on xCloud)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Sniper Elite 4

Soulcalibur VI

State of Decay 2

Subnautica

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tekken 7

TERA

Vampyr

Vermintide 2

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

World of Tanks: Mercenaries

World of Warships: Legends

World War Z

WWE 2K20

Yoku’s Island Express

We're excited to try out Project xCloud for ourselves on a cheap laptop and see how it holds up with one of these many popular games. Stay tuned for our full review of Project xCloud for Windows 10.