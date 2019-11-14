Project xCloud is coming to Windows 10 in 2020

Project xCloud is one of the most exciting services in cloud gaming. It lets you stream any of Xbox's awesome exclusives on the go to your mobile device, but now Microsoft just revealed during an Inside Xbox that xCloud is coming to Windows 10.
Now even the best laptops under $500 will be able to run games like Halo 5: Guardians and Gears 5 regardless of specs. Project xCloud will be launching on Windows 10 sometime in 2020.
Microsoft also announced that PlayStation's DualShock 4 controller will work seamlessly with Project xCloud, which is pretty awesome.
What is Project xCloud?
Project xCloud is Microsoft's cloud gaming service, similar to Google Stadia, except with more games.
You can play games like Sea of Thieves or Ori and the Blind Forest on phones, tablets and now even on the best laptops regardless of the hardware it has.
We went hands-on with Project xCloud back at E3 2019, and it showed some promise. Halo 5 felt the smoothest and we barely noticed any latency, but Gears of War 4 and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice showed some lag while moving the camera around.
Our experience with it was comparable with Google Stadia, but we won't be able to say which is better once we get our hands on both for more than a few hours at a time.
Project xCloud games
Here are the games you'll be able to play on Project xCloud once it comes to Windows 10.
- Absolver
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Black Desert Online
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Crackdown 3
- Conan Exiles
- Darksiders 3
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Devil May Cry 5
- F1 2019
- For the King
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears 5
- Halo 5: Guardians (already available on xCloud)
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Just Cause 4
- Killer Instinct
- Madden NFL 20
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Overcooked!
- Puyo Puyo Champions
- Rad
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Sea of Thieves (already available on xCloud)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soulcalibur VI
- State of Decay 2
- Subnautica
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tekken 7
- TERA
- Vampyr
- Vermintide 2
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima
- World of Tanks: Mercenaries
- World of Warships: Legends
- World War Z
- WWE 2K20
- Yoku’s Island Express
We're excited to try out Project xCloud for ourselves on a cheap laptop and see how it holds up with one of these many popular games. Stay tuned for our full review of Project xCloud for Windows 10.