Presidents' Day sale preview: Our beloved Dell XPS 13 is just $685

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop for home use, college students and business pros. This early Presidents' Day deal from Dell slashes hundreds off our top all-around notebook.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 with Intel Core i5 CPU for $685. That's $264 below its former price of $989 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this configuration.

This one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far this year.

Dell XPS 13: was $949 now $685 @ Dell

Dell takes $264 off the Dell XPS 13 during its Presidents' Day Sneak Peek sale. As per our Dell XPS 13 review, it offers an attractive, premium design, great performance, springy, and comfortable keyboard. That's why we gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award. The laptop in this deal totes a 13.3-inch (1920 x 11080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

If you're long overdue for a laptop refresh, the Dell's XPS 13 is a wise choice. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 11080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we praise its attractive, premium design and great performance. It also won us over with its springy, comfortable keyboard. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

During real-world tests, it handled everything we threw at it and never once flinched. In our lab, it beat the premium laptop with a score of 5,254 on Geekbench 5.0, our overall performance test.

Design-wise, the Dell XPS 13 sports a premium anodized aluminum chassis with Dell's signature shiny silver Dell logo on the lid. Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and wedge-shaped lock slot built-in.

With a weight of 2.8 pounds and measuring 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches, the Dell XPS 13 is on par with its competitors. It's lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and weighs slightly more than Asus ZenBook 13 (2.5 pounds, 11.9 x 8 x 0.5 inches).

Simply put, the Dell XPS 13 is a capable laptop for work, school and everything in between.