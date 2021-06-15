Next gen Dynabook Tecra laptops unveiled: all new designs with 11th gen Intel, biosecurity and more

Dynabook has unveiled the new 14-inch A40 and 15-inch A50 business laptops — a completely redesigned line of the Tecra A series that has been purpose-built for the new world of work.

Formerly the Toshiba PC Company, the team has taken the new challenges for business into account with these new models.

These include the greater need for reliability and security, alongside giving the internals a serious upgrade thanks to the new 11th gen Intel CPUs and a 10-hour battery life, as the manufacturer claims.

Plus, for those who are working more from home and on-the-go, they both feature a cool new Mystic Blue look with an anti-microbial coating, as to reduce any bacteria picked up off shared surfaces.

Tecra A40: the little brother that has it all

(Image credit: Future)

Starting with the more portable option of the two, the Tecra A40 sports a 14-inch FHD display up top that is kept fluid with a high-powered 28W variants of the 11th gen Intel Core CPU.

Multitasking is handled by up to 32GB DDR4 RAM (user upgradeable up to 64GB), and up to 1TB of SSD storage means you can stuff it full of applications and documents.

On-board security via the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, enterprise grade encryption and Windows Hello fingerprint or face authentication means your business secrets remain locked. Plus, for the daily work calls, you’ll find a HD camera with privacy shutter and dual noise-cancelling mics.

All of this is contained in a tough shell that has been rigorously tested to the newest MIL-STD-810H standard of drop, shock, temperature and humidity protection, which is also slim and light (18.9mm thin and 3.24lbs).

Tecra A50-J: the big screen experience

(Image credit: Future)

Dynabook’s A50-J shares almost all of the same specs with the A40, with the only real noticeable difference coming in its size.

The 15-inch 1080p IPS Privacy display has a deliberately reduced viewing angle, as to stop anyone from peaking at your work and that extra screen real estate comes in handy for those who work in split view.

And surprisingly, this adds very little extra to the thickness (19.9mm) or the weight (3.64lbs) when compared to its 14-inch counterpart.

Also, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.0, additional USB-A 3.2 ports and a microSD card slot (on both models), there is more than enough I/O on here to plug into any home setup or use any portable accessories.

Outlook

Dynabook has adapted to the world of business changing with the latest A40 and A50 laptops.

Flexible working requires something powerful and stylish, while being super durable and secure for taking any private data out and about.

And with a sleek chassis that is up to 17% thinner and 22% lighter than its predecessors, 11th gen Intel power with up to 64GB of user upgradeable RAM, military tested durability and enterprise-grade security, the team has seemingly checked all the boxes.

Let’s see what they are like once we go hands-on with them soon. Pricing has not yet been confirmed, but if the previous generation Tecra A series is anything to base a prediction on, expect them to start at around $919. You can pick one up starting in July.