New Lenovo Slim series laptops are coming — who says skinny has to sacrifice muscle?

Lenovo is unleashing a slew of Slim laptops. They may be lean, but don't underestimate them — they're mean, too. The refreshed flagship Lenovo Slim 9i now reportedly offers smarter productivity and incredible portable entertainment.

You'll also want to keep an eye out for the refreshed Lenovo Slim 7 series, offering iterations in the latest Intel and AMD processors. We're especially excited about the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X, a laptop that enables portable creativity, as well as the Slim 7i Carbon, a stylish device that serves up powerful mobility.

Lenovo Slim 9i

The 14-inch Lenovo Slim 9i is a carbon neutral-certified laptop. In other words, it will appeal to eco-conscious PC users. The thin-and-light laptop only weighs 3 pounds and it's only 0.6 inches thick.

Lenovo Slim 9i (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo boasts that the Slim 9i is encased inside a 3D-glass, oatmeal-colored chassis that features rounded, smooth contours for comfortable, easy handling.

The Slim 9i comes with up to an Intel Core i7-1280P CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The razor-thin laptop features Lenovo A.I. Core 2.0, which delivers improved AI-enabled performance for intelligent security processes, including hardware-level encryption that protects the laptop from root and ransomware attacks.

You can enjoy eye-candy visuals on the Slim 9i's 16:10 panel, which offers up to a 4K OLED PureSight touchscreen display. Lenovo claims that the option 4K OLED screen provides ultra-sharp detail, photorealistic colors and high clarity. The Slim 9i reportedly covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, but when we get this laptop for testing, we'll know for sure.

The swanky display is complemented with four Bowers & Wilkins speakers, ensuring that your portable entertainment experience is top notch.

Lenovo says that the Slim 9i should offer up to 12 hours of battery life, but we'll double check that with our own in-house testing when the 9i comes our way. The Lenovo Slim 9i starts at $1,799; it's set to hit store shelves in June.

Lenovo Slim 7

The Slim 7 series has something for everyone. If you want a smaller, more portable laptop, snag the 14-inch Lenovo Slim 7i. It comes with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB of RAM.

Lenovo Slim 7i 14-inch (Image credit: Lenovo)

As far as display options are concerned, you can get up to a 14-inch, 2.8k (2880 x 1800) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 16:10. It has a 180-degree hinge, which means the panel can lay flat on any surface.

I/O options include two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and one headset jack. According to Lenovo's MobileMark 2018 testing, the Slim 7i should offer up to 11 hours of battery life.

The Slim 7i starts at $1,199 and is poised to hit store shelves in May.

If 14-inch laptops are too small for you, opt for the 16-inch Slim 7. You can snag this model in AMD or Intel (Slim 7i) configurations. The Slim 7i comes with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU while the AMD-based Slim 7 is packed with up to a Ryzen 7 6800HS Creator Edition processor.

Lenovo Slim 7 16-inch (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Intel-powered Slim 7i comes with up 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage and Intel Arc A370M graphics. The AMD model offers up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

Both the Slim 7i and Slim 7 come with a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel, IPS, 500-nit, 16:10 display, however, the former is a 120Hz panel while the latter offers a 165Hz screen.

The AMD-based, 16-inch Slim 7 starts at $1,499 and poised to launch In June. The 16-inch Slim 7i starts at $1,599; it will also launch in June.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X

The 14-inch Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X, a powerful, skinny laptop for users seeking a beastly, on-the-go mobile PC, also comes in AMD and Intel (Slim 7i Pro X) configurations. The former comes with up to a Ryzen 9 G900HS Creator Edition CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU (with 4GB of VRAM).

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (Image credit: Lenovo)

The latter comes with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD. Like its AMD-packed cousin, it, too, offers up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM.

Both laptops offer a 14.5-inch, 3072 x 1920-pixel, IPS, 120Hz display with an aspect ratio of 16:10.

The Slim 7i Pro X starts at $1,699 while the Slim 7 Pro X (AMD) has a $1,499 price tag. Both are set to launch in June.

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon

The 13-inch Slim 7i Carbon has the smallest footprint in the series. It weighs only two pounds and it's 0.58 inches thick. If you don't need discrete GPU, you'll be fine with the Slim 7i as it only offers Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also comes with up to an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD.

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (Image credit: Lenovo)

The 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel display offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and 100% sRGB color space coverage (we'll double check that with our own colorimeter testing). Users can opt for a touch or non-touch panel.

When it comes to I/O options, the Slim 7i Carbon comes with one Thunderbolt 4 port and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

Colors include Moon White, Cloud Grey and Storm Grey.

The Slim 7i Carbon starts at $1,299 and will be available in June.