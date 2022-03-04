MSI Creator 15 Pro with RTX 3060 and 4K screen falls to its lowest ever price — $650 off

The MSI Creator 15 is one of the best laptops for video editing, music production, and photo editing. For a limited time, you can get this powerful MacBook Pro alternative for a fraction of the price.

Newegg currently has the MSI Creator 15 on sale for $1,199. Formerly priced at $1,849, that's $650 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this powerful system. Based on the specs, it comes as no surprise to know this is one of the best laptop deals you can get today.

MSI Creator 15 4K Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,199 @ Newegg with rebate

Now $650 off at Newegg, the MSI Creator 15 is one of the best laptops for photo and video editing (and even a little gaming). The laptops in this deal pack a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and 512GB NVMe SSD.

If you're a content maker looking for a new laptop, the MSI Creator 15 should be on your radar. Built for creators, the Creator 15 is tested and optimized to run Adobe software including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator and more.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and 512GB NVMe SSD. Not only will that tear through any pro workload with ease, you'll be able to enjoy some gaming by night too.

While we didn't test this laptop, we reviewed its sibling, the MSI Prestige 15. We praised its beautiful design, luminous 4K display, and solid performance. We expect the Creator 15's to be on par with its sibling's power, and endurance. Its 99.9 Wh power pack is the largest battery you can fit in a laptop under TSA rules.

The Creator 15 is premium and minimalist in appearance. This, thanks to its aluminum chassis and low-profile sandblasted carbon grey finish. Sharing projects with colleagues and clients is easy thanks to Creator 15's 180-degree lay-flat hinge, flip-n-share design.

At 4.6 pounds and 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.7 ~ 0.8-inches, the Creator 15 is on par with weight and size of the HP Spectre x360 (4.6 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds and 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5-0.7 inches), and 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches). Port-wise, you can use a USB 1, USB 3.2 Gen2, Type-C Port, Thunderbolt 3 port, and USB-C Gen2 port.

Simply put, the MSI Creator 15 is a workhorse a solid choice for content makers