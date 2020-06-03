MSI Creator 15 could give the MacBook Pro a run for its money

The new MSI Creator 15 laptop was designed to let content makers bring their art to life, the company announced Monday.

Judging by its specs, the MSI Creator 15 is one beast of a machine that could be among the best laptops for video editors , graphic designers, photographers, musicians, and other professionals who work with demanding applications.

What's more, sharing projects with colleagues and clients is easy thanks to Creator 15's 180-degree lay-flat hinge, flip-n-share design.

For fast performance and pro-grade processing muscle, the Creator 15 packs the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 8-core CPU. The highest-tier model features a 15-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS thin-bezel display and RTX 2080 Super graphics.

The Creator 15's aluminum chassis and low-profile sandblasted carbon grey finish give it a premium, minimalist appearance.

At 4.6 pounds and 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.7 ~ 0.8-inches, the Creator 15 is on par with weight and size of the HP Spectre x360 (4.6 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds and 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5-0.7 inches), and 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches).

As for the battery, creatives can expect uninterrupted productivity from anywhere with the laptop's 99.9 Wh power pack. This is the largest battery you can fit in a laptop under TSA rules.

Pricing and availability for the MSI are unknown at this time.