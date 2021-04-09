Massive Windows update improves display and webcam: Here's how it works

The upcoming Windows 10 21H2 Sun Valley update appears massive, with the refresh bringing many improvements and tweaks. Two of the improvements revealed within an early build are to the webcam and display settings.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us are now working from home and using apps such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams to assemble with colleagues and clients. Getting an update that will improve webcam and display performance while making setup and configuration easier almost seems like a gift from Microsoft.

Windows Latest has been testing an early build of the update with the new webcam settings, located in Settings, Devices, Camera. Once there, you can choose and configure any webcam connected to your computer or the webcam built into your laptop. From within the settings menu, you can adjust the contrast and brightness to improve camera performance and image quality. A future update will also alert you when third-party apps are using your camera, adding another level of security.

If you're interested in learning more about the new camera updates or even testing them, you can do so by joining the Windows Insider program. Microsoft is said to be rolling out many new features this upcoming fall.

Display settings improvements

The Windows 10 21H2 update will also include some display settings improvements, such as the ability to turn off the content-adaptive brightness control. Adaptive brightness dims your screen depending on what you're working on or the type of media you may be watching, which can be an annoyance as it may affect image quality.

In the upcoming Windows 10 21H2 update, you can go into settings, go to the system and then display to turn this feature off. Microsoft's upcoming Windows 10 update appears to be focused on granting users more personalization tools to empower users and allow for the best experience. The early build updates coming from Microsoft are an excellent way to whet user appetites with new settings and features that building curiosity in what else may be in store when the fully optimized refresh is officially launched.