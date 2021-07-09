Logitech C930e webcam falls to $69 amid Amazon's back-to-school sale

The Logitech C930e webcam is currently on sale for a great price amid Amazon's back-to-school sale. So if you want to instantly upgrade your laptop's crappy webcam, you'll like this deal.

Currently, Amazon has the Logitech C930e webcam on sale for $69. Normally, it retails for $129, so that's $60 in savings. It's a great price for this 1080p webcam and one of the best camera deals of the season.

Logitech C930e Webcam: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

Now $60 off at Amazon, the Logitech C930e is a budget-friendly external USB webcam. It supports up to 1080p video at 30fps and features a built-in stereo noise-cancelling microphone. With its easy-to-install, plug-and-play functionality, the Logitech C930e works with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS laptops.

Logitech's C930e webcam is one of the best peripherals for video conferencing and streaming. It features a 3MP camera with auto-focus and a dual omnidirectional built-in mic array with a range of up to 3 feet. The webcam supports multiple resolutions of 1080p and 720p at 30 frames per second.

As we note in our Logitech C930e review, we liked its wide field of view and sharp, detailed video capturing. We were also impressed by its solid noise cancellation performance. During real-world testing, ambient noise was almost completely blocked. The Logitech C930e's 90-degree field gives you plenty of room to fit another person in the frame or show off your background. Optional camera settings let you control pan, tilt, and zoom.

Design-wise, the Logitech C930e's camera lens with surrounding speakers and LED lights looks nearly identical to the Logitech C920 Pro. With USB plug-and-play connectivity, it's easy to set up and works with Windows, macOS and Chrome OS machines. The webcam's universal mounting clip affixes to your laptop or external monitor.

In a nutshell, the Logitech C930e is a solid choice if you're looking for an external webcam for school or work.