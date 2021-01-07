HUGE savings! Get over $1,000 off Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, you’d think the huge deals were over, right? Wrong! If you’re in the market for a powerful laptop, this is the deal for you.
You can grab the amazing Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 laptop for just $1,505.84 at Lenovo.com. For that price, you’re getting a 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU paired with a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU for crushing even the most intense tasks with ease.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3: was $2689, now $1505.84 @ Lenovo
This portable powerhouse sports a 15.6-inch, FHD display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU clocked at 2.6GHz, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD. The design may be unassuming, but it’s hiding a beast under the hood.View Deal
The ThinkPad design lineage has always been known for minimal, functional look and feel, and the X1 Extreme Gen 3 is no different. But look beneath the simple frame, and you’ll find some real power.
A 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti crunch the most intense work like it's nothing. And 8GB of DDR4 RAM ensures you don’t miss a beat when multitasking (you can upgrade to more RAM and still get the same big discount with code THINKJAN), and you have at least 256GB PCIe SSD for quick loading.
Put simply, you will not be disappointed and at this price; it's a no-brainer.