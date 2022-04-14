Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 gets 50% price cut in epic spring savings event

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops for business pros and college students alike. Solid performance, premium design and security make it an excellent investment.

During Lenovo's spring sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for $1,229.50 via coupon, "TPSTUDENTDEALS". Typically, it retails for $2,459, so that's $1,229.50 in savings or 50% off for you number crunchers. This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular ThinkPad and one of the best laptop deals you can get today.

Save 50% on the base model Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "TPSTUDENTDEALS". It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS display with 400 nits of brightness for a stunning viewing experience. Its hardware specs consist of a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we highlight the laptop's slim, lightweight design, and class-leading keyboard, and performance. We also like its quad speakers and long battery life which lasted 15 hours and 39 minutes during testing. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

At a weight of 2.5 pounds and 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.6-inches in dimensions, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is ever-so-portable. It's on par with Asus ExpertBook B9450 (2.2 pounds, 0.6 inches), HP Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).

For such a thin laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is outfitted with a good amount of ports. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports (DisplayPort / Data Transfer / Power Delivery), two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a headphone jack and a Kensington lock slot.

Now 50% off, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is a wise choice if premium build, performance, portability and security ticks off all the boxes.