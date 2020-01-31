Lenovo Super Bowl weekend sale: Extra 10% off ThinkPads

Super Bowl 2020 is upon us and Lenovo is kicking things off with a huge clearance sale. Even better, there are a few Lenovo coupons you can stack onto the existing sale prices.

This weekend, shoppers can take an extra 10% off select ThinkPads or an extra 8% off any IdeaPad or Flex 2-in-1 laptop at Lenovo.

Starting Feb. 1, you can also get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for $1,538 via coupon "FOOTBALL10". Traditionally, this configuration is priced at $2,629, so that's a whopping $1,091 in savings. It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,629 now $1,538 @ Lenovo

The 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Starting Feb. 1, use coupon "FOOTBALL10" to drop its price to $1,538. This deal ends February 2.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 730S: was $999 now $552 @ Lenovo

The ultrasleek Lenovo IdeaPad 730S boasts a vivid display and impressive performance. It packs a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $552 via coupon "4DAYSALE". This deal ends February 2.View Deal

Lenovo Flex 15 2-in-1: was $579 now $386 @ Lenovo

Go from laptop, to tablet to stand mode in a cinch with the Lenovo Flex 14. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i3-8145U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Coupon "4DAYSALE" lowers its price down to $386. This deal ends February 2.View Deal

The Windows 10 Pro-powered ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is one of the best laptops to buy. This machine packs a 14-inch 1080p display, Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB of SSD.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review, we liked its gorgeous and lightweight design. We also liked its best-in-class keyboard and long battery life which lasted for 9 hours and 30 minutes. Though it lacks a microSD slot, its generous array of ports make up for it and we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is built to 12 MIL-STD certifications so you can take it with you wherever you go. It withstands damage if exposed to sand, dust, high altitudes, high humidity or UV radiation. Super-portable, rugged, and reliable, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is an excellent choice for anyone who's frequently on the move.

On a smaller budget? You can get the IdeaPad 730S for $552 ($448 of) via coupon, "4DAYSALE". In our IdeaPad 730S review, we praised its ultrasleek design, vivid display and impressive performance.

Lenovo's Super Bowl weekend sale ends February 2.