Game on! Get this Lenovo Legion Y540 laptop for just $999

Lenovo’s Legion line of laptops has quickly become one of the best choices for PC gaming enthusiasts — pairing serious performance with good product design.

The Y540 is one of the better examples of this vision and for a limited time, Walmart has taken $300 off the list price . You can get one for just $999!

Lenovo Y540 15-inch laptop: was $1299 now $999 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Y540 will eat most graphics-intensive tasks and games for breakfast with its GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. All of this at just $999 is a steal!View Deal

When it comes to a good gaming laptop, you need four key things — a strong CPU, a powerful GPU, plenty of speedy RAM, and a lightning-fast SSD. The Lenovo Y540 ticks all of these boxes.

Armed with a 9th gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, this will handily run many of your favourite games and take advantage of the FHD, 144Hz display.

Pair that with the Dolby Atmos-equipped Harmon speakers and you’ve got a great all-in-one PC gaming package — made even better by this cheaper price tag.