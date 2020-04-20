Lenovo IdeaPad S540 now $150 off in spring laptop sale

Lenovo is kicking the week off with its Last Chance Spring Sale, slashing 15% off select IdeaPad notebooks.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 for $849.99 via coupon, "S540SALE". Normally priced at $999.99, that's $150 off and the lowest price we've seen this laptop marked down to.

It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

The IdeaPad S540 is one of the best ultrabooks money can buy.

The model on sale packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) display, a Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The IdeaPad 540's unique QHD resolution is a step up from the popular FHD panel and should give the S540 a sharp image.

Although we didn't review this particular laptop, we reviewed the IdeaPad 530s and praised its slim and lightweight design, near bezel-less display and strong performance.

Regarding design, the IdeaPad S540 seems like a smart middle ground between ultraslim laptops that compromise on performance and superfast but chunky machines. Weighing in 2.6 pounds and 0.6 inches thick, the IdeaPad S540 is thinner than the IdeaPad 530s.

Besides a 10th Gen Intel Core CPU speed boost, Lenovo's new cooling technology should reduce fan noise and optimize the laptop's performance and battery life. Lenovo promises up to 18 hours on a full charge which outlasts even the most power-efficient Chromebook.

When it comes to ports, the IdeaPad S540 features two USB-C ports, a USB-A 3.1 port and a headphone/mic combo.

Overall, this laptop is a solid choice if you're looking for a compact, speedy machine that you won't have to charge often.