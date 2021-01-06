Hurry! Lenovo IdeaPad 3 drops to just $379 at Walmart

If you’re on the lookout for a good mid-range laptop that offers decent performance without breaking the bank, Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3 is a great choice.

But right now, it’s even better as the device is available at Walmart for just $379 , or $120 off the list price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was $499 now $379 @ Walmart

Packing a Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB memory, a 256GB SSD and a gorgeous 15.6-inch IPS display, the IdeaPad 3 is a great mid-range option for getting things done. Plus, it’s Google Classroom compatible — making it an ideal main computer for any family during this pandemic.View Deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes with a broad range of configurations, but this model on sale is certainly one of the best.

Under the Abyss Blue hood, this IdeaPad 3 offers an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with integrated Radeon Graphics paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD, all of which keep this machine speedy.

Alongside these components you get a vivid 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, all the I/O you need to get up and running (1x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB-A, an SD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack), and dual speakers with Dolby Audio.

All-in-all (especially with Google Classroom compatibility), the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is an ideal selection for any family looking to buy a new computer while we all stay at home.