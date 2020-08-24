Labor Day Sale preview: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 from $899

Lenovo Labor Day Sale doorbuster deals take up to 65% off select laptops. And for a limited time, the Editor's Choice-winning ThinkPad X1 Carbon is priced to move.

As part of the sale, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for just $ 899 via coupon "THINKDEAL". Normally, this laptop would set you back $2,149, so that's a cool $1,249 in savings.

It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration ThinkPad X1 Carbon and it's also $50 cheaper than Amazon's current price. Overall, this is one of the best laptops deals you can get right now.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,149 now $899 Lenovo

Lenovo's Labor Day Sale doorbuster deals takes $1,249 off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 via coupon "THINKDEAL". This model packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6-GHz i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 (10th Gen Core i5): was $2,629 now $949 Lenovo

For $50 more, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 with 10th Gen Intel i5-10210U quad-core CPU for $949. That's $1,679 off its regular price. View Deal

Lenovo's 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon machines is one of the best ultrabooks to buy.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.6-GHz i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review, we were were floored by its attractive, lightweight design, fast performance, and long battery life. We also found the ThinkPad's keyboard to be one of the most comfortable on any laptop.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon's design in incorporates clean surfaces, smooth lines and stylish branding. Engineered to military-grade durability standards, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon withstands exposure to sand, dust, high altitudes, high humidity and UV radiation.

Weighing in at 2.1 pounds and a mere 0.6 inches thin, the 14-inch X1 Carbon is lighter than its competitors. This includes the XPS 13 (2.7 pounds, 0.5 inches), the SX14 (2.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and the EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches).

In real-world testing, the laptop held up well under a typical workload. In our lab, it scored a 15,649 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance test. It surpassed the Dell XPS 13 (14,936, Core i7-8565U), Vaio SX14 (14,887, Core i7-8565U) and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (14,331, Core i7-8565U).

For your connectivity needs, ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a wide array of ports for such a thin laptop. You get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and an HDMI port. There's also an Ethernet dock connector and a headphone/mic combo jack on board.

At just $899, the slim and durable ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one heck of a steal!