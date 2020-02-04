Hurry! The XPS 13 is just $599 right now

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops and for a limited time it's on sale at an all-time price low.

Currently, Dell is offering its XPS 13 (9380) on sale for $599.99 via coupon "LTXPS135AFF". That's $300 off and the cheapest XPS 13 deal we've seen in months. Heads up: it's the base model that's on sale, but this is still one of the best laptop deals you'll find right now.

The XPS 13 on sale is the base model, which packs a 13.3" 1080p display, Core i3-8145U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That said, it's still a killer deal even with these specs.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we were impressed by its slim, attractive chassis, and comfortable keyboard. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice award.

In terms of connectivity, the Dell XPS 13 features two Thunderbolt 3 ports with power delivery, DisplayPort, USB-C 3.1, a microSD card reader, and a headset jack. Battery-wise, you can expect it to last at least 10 hours on a full charge for your daily computing.

Only a limited number of XPS machines are on sale at this price, so act fast if you want to take advantage of this XPS deal.