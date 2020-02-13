Hurry! Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 OLED now on sale for $400 off

Holidays are always a great time to look for laptop deals, and Presidents' Day (Feb 17) is already proving as much. Our favorite laptops are steeply discounted throughout this week.

Dell is selling the XPS 13 (4K) for $1,449 after a generous $400 discount. This particular model has a 4K touch screen, a Core i7-10710U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

But that's only half the story because Dell is also selling the XPS 13 2-in-1 for $400 off and the XPS 15 OLED for $350 off. These are some of our favorite laptops, so you should jump on this sale before it disappears.

Dell XPS 13 (4K) Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,449 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptops you can buy. Dell currently has its award-winning laptop on sale for $1,449, which is $400 off its normal price. It packs a 13.3" 4K display, Core i7-10710U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (4K): was $1,649 now $1,249 @ Dell

If you need something more flexible, Dell is also selling the convertible version of the XPS 13, the XPS 13 2-in-1. Now $400 off, this 13.4-inch laptop has a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15 4K OLED Laptop: was $1,949 now $1,599 @ Dell

Dell's XPS 15 4K OLED laptop is now $350 off. It features a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

In our XPS 13 review, we praised the laptop for its sleek, premium design, gorgeous displays and fast performance. The laptop weighs just 2.7 pounds and is 0.5 inches thick, making it a great choice for college students who need to haul their materials around from one class to the next.

Made of aluminum and carbon fiber, the XPS 13 is among the most premium laptops on the market, so business users should also give it a hard look. Overall, the XPS 13 impressed us so much that we declared it the best laptop you can buy, period.

Our only qualm with the clamshell device is that the 4K model doesn't last a full day on a charge. Then again, around 8 hours of runtime for a 4K laptop ain't too shabby, either.

If you need more flexibility, consider the new convertible model. In our XPS 13 2-in-1 review, the laptop proved to be a worthy sibling to the XPS 13, delivering everything we like about the clamshell version but in a chassis that can turn into a tablet.

But don't forget about the XPS 15. Larger and more powerful than the XPS 13, the XPS 15 is an excellent choice for content creators like photographers or video editors. Dell has the OLED model on sale, which has one of the best displays of any laptop we've tested.

Dell's Presidents' Day sale is already live, so make sure you take advantage of these deals before they disappear next week.