HP unleashed new Spectre laptops — all come with GlamCam feature for enhanced video calls

HP refreshed its popular Spectre x360 line with brand spankin' new 13.5-inch and 16-inch convertibles that will appeal to on-the-go busy bees who often rely on video-conferencing calls to connect with colleagues.

The flexible notebooks were engineered on the Intel Evo platform, which means that they both meet, and likely exceed, specific standards for a high quality laptop experience, including sufficient battery life (9 hours or more), instant wake and fast charging.

HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch 2-in-1

The HP Spectre x360, powered by Windows 11 Home or Pro, comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage.

HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch (Image credit: HP)

The 13.5-inch, edge-to-edge, multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass display comes in three iterations, from a 1920 x 1280-pixel, 1000-nit panel with 100% sRGB coverage to a 3000 x 2000-pixel (4K), OLED, 500-nit screen with 100% DCI-P3 coverage. All have a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

Remote workers and employees who often use videoconferencing may appreciate the Spectre's GlamCam feature, which sports perks such as the Appearance Filter (enhance your visage with software cosmetics), Auto Frame (keeps you centered and in focus) and Backlight Adjustment alongside the 5MP camera.

The IR camera, featuring a temporal noise reduction and a privacy shutter, pairs well with the integrated dual array digital microphones. The 13.5-inch HP Spectre x360 also comes with a Bang & Olufsen-tuned, quad-speaker setup.

HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch with Bang & Olufsen (Image credit: HP)

I/O options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, a headset jack and an SD card reader. For ultra-fast connectivity, the convertible also sports Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. For an added layer of security, it has a fingerprint reader.

According to HP, the 2-in-1 can last up to 16 hours with mixed usage, but we'll test this claim with our Laptop Mag battery test, which is more rigorous.

The 13.5-inch Spectre x360 comes in three colors: Nightfall Black, Nocturne Blue and Natural Silver.

HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1

The 16-inch HP Spectre x360, like its 13.5-inch counterpart, is also powered with up to Windows 11 Pro, and comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, up to Intel Arc A370M graphics with 4GB of VRAM, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage.

HP Spectre x360 16-inch (Image credit: HP)

As for the 16-inch, multitouch, edge-to-edge, Corning Gorilla Glass NBT display, users can get up to 3840 x 2400-pixel (4K), OLED, 500-nit panel with 100% of DCI-P3 coverage and a 91% screen-to-body ratio.

The GlamCam perk, featured on the 13.5-inch model, can also be found on the 16-inch Spectre x360, too, enabling self-conscious users to enjoy the Appearance Filter (touches up one's complexion, teeth and eyes), HP Auto Frame and HP Dynamic Voice (interactive sound and video experience).

HP Spectre x360 16-inch (Image credit: HP)

There's also Backlight Adjustment that autocorrects video images. Other features that may delight remote workers include bi-directional AI noise reduction and Bang & Olufsen-tuned quad speakers.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a USB Type-A port, one HDMI 2.1 port, an AC smart pin, one SD card reader and a headset jack. For fast connectivity, users will likely appreciate the Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 combo. Security-minded users may dig the IR camera and fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

According to HP, the Spectre x360 delivers up to 15 hours of battery life, but as usual, we'll have to get this convertible into our lab to validate this claim. It comes in two colors: Nightfall Black and Nocturne Blue.

Outlook

The 13.5-inch HP Spectre x360 is available starting today, May 19, at HP and BestBuy and starts at $1,249.99. The 16-inch HP Spectre x360 hit store shelves today, too, and you can buy it at HP and BestBuy with a starting price of $1,649.99.

Once we get them in for review, who knows? They may land on our best HP laptops page.