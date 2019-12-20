Holy cow! Dell's XPS 13 with a Core i7 is on sale for $519 off

One of the best laptop deals of the year just dropped — five days before Christmas.

Dell is selling the XPS 13 for $519 off, which brings the price of this high-end model down to just $849. That's the lowest price we've seen for this specific configuration, which packs a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

How good is this deal? Well, it gets you the powerful Core i7 XPS 13 for less than the price of the base model with an inferior Core i3 CPU.

Dell XPS 13 (1080p, Core i7): was $1,369 now $849

The XPS 13 is the best laptop for most people thanks to its slim design, gorgeous display, fast performance and epic battery life. If you're in the market for a portable laptop, this is the deal for you. View Deal

In our XPS 13 review, we were so blown away that we named it the best laptop of 2019.

With a sleek, premium chassis, gorgeous display options and fast performance, the XPS 13 is truly a jack-of-all-trades. Better yet, the FHD model on sale lasted for an outstanding 12 hours and 22 minutes on our battery life test.

These are all the things you look for in a great laptop, yet our favorite thing about this particular XPS 13 is that the webcam was relocated to its rightful position above the display.

With that problem fixed, we found very few faults with the XPS 13. The only thing we didn't like is that the 4K model doesn't last long on a charge. Of course, you won't run into that problem with this 1080p version.

Dell has since released a newer model with Intel 10th Gen processors, but the XPS 13 on sale should offer plenty of power for most users.

We don't expect this sale to last long given the XPS 13's popularity and this incredibly low price. So don't wait if you're in the market for a premium ultraportable laptop.