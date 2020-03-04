Holy cow! Dell XPS 13 with Core i7 now $570 off

Dell is kicking off this month with an excellent laptop clearance deal that slashes hundreds off our favorite everyday laptop.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Core i7 Laptop for just $799.99. Normally priced at $1,368.99 that's a generous $569 off and biggest markdown we've seen for this configuration.

It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen yet.

Dell XPS 13 (9380): was $1,199 now $799 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. Dell currently has this Editor's Choice laptop on sale for $799.99 via coupon, "LTXPS134AFF". It features a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 in this deal packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p display, a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we were impressed by its slim design and powerful performance. We also marveled at the machine's near bezel-less InfinityEdge display. The XPS 13's ultra-thin bezels give you more screen real estate so everything just looks better.

At 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5-inches, the 2.7-pound laptop, the Dell XPS 13 makes its counterparts look chunky. It's slimmer than the 0.6-inch thick Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (with Touchbar) and Razer Blade Stealth.

We took the Dell XPS for a spin in the real world and the Intel Core i7-8565U chip let us stream Netflix with 25 additional Google Chrome tabs. Even with a Twitch stream, Tweetdeck and YouTube applications running in the background, there wasn't a hint of lag.

Laptop deals this good don't last long, so be sure to grab yourself the amazing Dell XPS 13 while you still can.