Gran Turismo 7: Release date, gameplay, trailers, and more

Gran Turismo started on the original PlayStation console and is one of Sony’s most esteemed and long-lasting franchises. Although a racing simulator may not appeal to certain types of gamers, this series has never stopped being wildly successful.

After all, the very first Gran Turismo was the best-selling game on the PlayStation 1, yet three other franchise entries surpass its sales. On PlayStation 2, Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec and Gran Turismo 4 are the second and third best-selling games on the console. Even Gran Turismo Sport, which was a PlayStation 4 game, managed 8 million copies shipped; it sold better than some of the most beloved PS4 classics, like Bloodborne and Persona 5.

To put it plainly, Gran Turismo isn’t a series to scoff at simply because it’s a racing game. It’s one of Sony’s most successful franchises, and Gran Turismo 7 is set to do just as well. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Gran Turismo 7, including details on its release date, gameplay, trailers, and more.

Gran Turismo 7 was initially set to launch in 2021, but due to Covid-related production issues, it has been delayed to 2022.

The PlayStation website also briefly hinted at the existence of a Gran Turismo 7 beta test that might be available soon. If Polyphony Digital hopes to get a test of the game in player’s hands this year, it could mean we see it launched in the earlier half of 2022.

Gran Turismo 7 gameplay

Gran Turismo 7 is a racing game with a focus on immersion, featuring real car models accurately recreated to make any vehicle junkie happy. Polyphony Digital intends to give players a convincing simulation of a roaring engine as they race through gorgeous environments at breakneck speeds.

(Image credit: Polyphony Digital)

Gran Turismo is a series for those obsessed with the subtle differences in a car’s engine sound, their interior designs, customizing parts, and everything underneath the hood. It’s made for those who love real cars, and if that sounds anything like you, Gran Turismo 7 is probably going to be your jam.

Gran Turismo 7 trailer

Since its reveal in June last year, Gran Turismo 7 has only received one trailer. However, it revealed a lot about the game, including the existence of returning game modes we can look forward to and the ability to select race tracks from a world map.

The presentation also showed off some of the game's gorgeous environments, as racers sped through the Sierra Nevada mountains. Players will choose between racing in the Americas, Europe and Asia/Oceania, with plenty of race tracks available in each region.

Gran Turismo 7 game modes

Gran Turismo 7 has been confirmed to feature the return of GT Simulation Mode, which is a single-player campaign initially introduced in the very first entry in the series. The mode features many racing competitions, and is the equivalent to a career mode as seen in other sports games. There’s also a Multiplayer game mode, which will likely allow players to race against one another.

(Image credit: Polyphony Digital)

Gran Turismo 7 also lets you work on your car when visiting the tuning shop, whether that be by modifying the suspension, transmission, brakes, air filter or other parts. You’ll also have the option to purchase used cars at a dealership, and if the model is not in the condition you desire, you can clean it up. This will probably be done through GT Auto; in previous entries, this allowed cosmetic changes to your vehicle, whether that be modifying a car’s paint finish, giving it a wash, changing out its wheels, and more. Something called GT Cafe is also visible in the Gran Turismo 7 trailer, but we currently don’t know its purpose.

(Image credit: Polyphony Digital)

Brand Central is returning from GT Sport, which originally let players view the lineups of car manufacturers. In Sport, it also functioned as a car dealership, but it’s currently unclear what it might do in Gran Turismo 7. Scapes is also making a return, which is essentially the game’s version of photo mode. Sony has pushed this into many of its exclusive titles, so a photo mode is not surprising. The Discover feature is also returning from GT Sport, which allows players to view one another’s photos, livery, decals and replays.

Gran Turismo 7 DualSense functionality

With the PS5’s DualSense controller, getting behind the wheel will be more immersive than ever. Thanks to haptic feedback, the sensation of driving a speeding vehicle, from subtle bumps in the road to the tires skirting across corners, will be felt through your controller.

And with adaptive triggers, you’ll feel the weight of the pedal as you press down; different cars will even have varying pedal weight, giving each a distinct feel. And although it’s not related to the DualSense, the PS5’s lightning fast SSD technology will make jumping from race to race faster than ever.

Gran Turismo 7 ray tracing

Gran Turismo 7 will launch with real-time ray tracing, and similar to other PS5 titles, it will likely be an optional toggle to sacrifice performance. And if you were wondering what a Gran Turismo game might look like with ray tracing, the gorgeous lighting was shown off in the game’s announcement trailer .

(Image credit: Polyphony Digital)

Polyphony Digital is no stranger to working with ray tracing, as the team showed off its work on the technology back in 2018 at SIGGRAPH . The game is also planned to support 4K resolution, high-dynamic-range, and gameplay at 60 frames per second.

Gran Turismo 7 outlook

As someone who has never played much Gran Turismo, this latest entry has my interest. Investing in gorgeously crafted cars and racing to get the money to make those cars look and perform even better sounds like loads of fun.

Gran Turismo 7 should feature plenty of diverse race tracks to keep the player occupied, and hopefully a robust single-player campaign full of unique levels will make it an addicting experience. I've never been much of a car person, but Gran Turismo 7 could change that.