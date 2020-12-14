Google Assistant now available on all wired headphones: Here’s how it works.

Google recently confirmed to 9to5Google that all wired headphones can now take advantage of Google Assistant support, including voice commands.

Aside from voice commands, another cool addition is Google Assistant reading incoming notifications to you. Google has now brought this feature to all wired headphones, even if they've not been optimized for Google Assistant by the manufacturer.

When you connect your wired headphones to an Android device, a setup process will automatically launch that requires you to enable the notification access permission for the Google app in system settings. Once enabled, the Google Assistant will read your notifications to you. You will also be asked about allowing personalized results when your phone is locked with your headphones connected.

If you want to talk to the Assistant, press and hold the "action button" on your headphones; it's that simple. You can verify if the setup process has been completed by going to your Devices list in Google Assistant settings where you should find your wired headphones listed.