Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 Intel 12th Gen laptops are now available — prices start at $1,449

The 2022 Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 laptops are now available for starting at $1,449 and $1,849, respectively at Dell.com. Suitable for business pros and college students, the new Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 boast powerful performance and premium design.

Dell's new XPS laptops deliver an immersive viewing experience with vivid color and high contrast. The base model XPS 15 packs a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1200) 60Hz non-touch matte display with 500 nits of brightness.

Additional touch screen options are 3.5K (3456 x 2160) 60Hz OLED with 400 nits and (3840 x 2400) 60Hz with 500 nits.

Dell's new XPS laptops are outfitted with new performance-boosting hardware. Both laptops feature the latest Intel 12th Gen CPU with up to Core i9 chip and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 17 offers up to a Core i7 CPU and RTX 3050 graphics.

Design-wise, the new Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 maintain the sleek and lightweight appeal of their predecessors. They are precision-forged from CNC machined aluminum and flaunt an aerospace-inspired carbon fiber finish.

(Image credit: Dell)

If you're wondering about ports, the new XPS laptops have plenty of connectivity options. You get two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port — both with DisplayPort and power delivery.

Each laptop has a built-in microSD slot which makes transferring files and adding storage easy. There's also a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack on board for private listening, podcasting and live streaming. Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 affords you seamless and reliable wireless connectivity.

With high capacity batteries of 86Whr and 97Whr respectively, the Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 will power through even the most demanding projects.