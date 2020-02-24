Dell XPS 13 refurb on sale for $1,100 off in MEGA sale

Dell is selling its excellent XPS 13 for the lowest price ever -- if you don't mind buying refurbished.

As part of its post-Presidents' Day sale, the Dell Outlet is selling the XPS 13 for as low as $591 when you use coupon code 113314XPS. Savings range depending on the model but we've seen discounts as high as $1,100.

Before you buy, keep in mind that most of these models are certified refurbished and come with a one-year manufacturer warranty.

Dell XPS 13 (7390, refurb): was $1,199 now $591 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. Dell currently has a certified refurbished version of this Editor's Choice laptop on sale for $590.82 with code 113314XPS. It packs a Core i3-10110U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (7390, refurb): was $1,637 now $1,098 @ Dell

If you need more power, Dell also has a certified refurbished version of this laptop on sale for $1,098 with code 113314XPS. It comes with a 13.3-inch, 4K display, a Core i7-10710U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (9380) Laptop: was $1,824 now $1,004 @ Dell

If you don't need the latest specs, the 2018 XPS 13 is still one of the best laptops you can buy. Dell currently has this laptop on sale for $1,004 via coupon "113314XPS". It packs a 13.3" 4K display, Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390, refurb): was $2,657 now $1,486

If you need more flexibility, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is essentially a convertible version of the XPS 13. This model has some crazy specs, including a 4K touch screen, Core i7 (10th Gen) CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Use code 113314XPS. View Deal

In our XPS 13 review, we dubbed the premium notebook the best laptop in 2020 for its sleek design and gorgeous display.

On top of that, this portable 13-inch laptop has fast performance (especially if you get a 10th Gen CPU) and long battery life. The latest version crucially moves the webcam above the display, fixing the biggest problem we've had with the XPS 13 in recent years.

These refurb laptops are going quickly, so you should act fast. In fact, there there are only a few remaining units for some models.