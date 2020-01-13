Dell XPS 13 deal slashes $350 off our favorite laptop

Dell's XPS 13 is the best laptop around, and now you can buy one at a killer price.

Dell is selling the XPS 13 for $350 off, which drops the price of a high-end configuration from $1,799 to $1,449. That is a fantastic price for a model with a 4K display and the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Dell XPS 13 (4K, Core i7 - 10th Gen): was $1,799 now $1,449

The XPS 13 is the best laptop for most people thanks to its slim design, gorgeous display, fast performance and epic battery life. If you're in the market for a portable laptop, this is the deal for you. View Deal

In our XPS 13 review, we praised the laptop for its sleek chassis and premium carbon-fiber and aluminum materials.

We reviewed the exact model that is currently on sale, and were blown away by the performance of its 10th Gen Core i7-10710U processor, the first six-core chip in a laptop of this size. On top of that, the 4K touch screen display is gorgeous, exhibiting both vivid colors and impressive brightness.

Our only qualm with this model is that the battery life falls short of the premium laptop average, although nearly 8 hours isn't bad for a laptop with a 4K display.

Yes, Dell just unveiled a refreshed version of the XPS 13, but we don't expect to see that model on sale anytime soon.