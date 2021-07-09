Dell Inspiron 14 with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU falls to $661 via coupon

Dell's Black Friday in July sale continues to offer huge savings on its family of laptops. This weekend, save even more on select products with exclusive Dell's coupon codes.

As part of the sale, the Dell Inspiron 14 is just $661 via coupons, "50OFF699" and "SAVE10". Usually, this laptop retails for $979, so that's $318 off and its normal price and this configuration's lowest price yet.

Dell Inspiron 14 deal

Dell Inspiron 14 Laptop: was $979 now $661 @ Dell

Save $318 on the Inspiron 14 Laptop via coupons, "50OFF699" and "SAVE10" at Dell this weekend. The machine in this deal features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11370H 4-core CPU and 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Intel Iris Xe graphics and a speedy 512GB solid state derive. This deal expires Monday, July 12.View Deal

The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11370H quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this particular model, we find Dell's Inspiron laptops deliver solid performance for the price. And with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core chip at your disposal, you can expect speedy performance and multitasking.

With its built-in lid sensor and 54WHr capacity battery, the Inspiron 14 powers up fast and lasts long. And with the help of Dell Mobile Connect, you can pair your phone to your laptop and access multiple devices at once.

Weighing in at 3.2 pounds and 12.7 x 0.7 x 8.4 inches, the Inspiron 14 is on par with competing 14-inch laptops. It's slightly lighter than the HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches) and heavier than the Acer Swift 5 (2.3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.2 x 0.6 inches).

As for ports, the Inspiron 14 equips you with a nice selection. It has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP/PowerDelivery) port and an HDMI port. There's also a microSD card slot and headphone/mic combo jack on board.

Simply put, the Dell Inspiron 14 is the perfect companion for work, school and play. And at $318 off, it's a tremendous value.

This deal expires Monday, July 12.